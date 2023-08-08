SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you saw the Barbie movie and just couldn’t get enough pink then the Springfield Museums have an event for you!

The museum is hosting its Barbie Day this coming Friday. Included in the price of admission that day will be a slew of pink-themed activities that include pictures in the iconic Barbie Box.

Friday also marks the last day of the Museum’s ‘Summer Spectacular’ programming.