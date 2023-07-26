SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Springfield has hired a new Deputy Public Health Commissioner for the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Aretha Townsend has had a long career in public health and most recently has served as Public Health Sanitarian for the City of Hartford, Connecticut, as well as Project Manager for a Vaccine Response Team for the United Way of Connecticut and a COVID Response Team for the Connecticut State Department of Public Health. Townsend has also worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mayor Sarno stated, “It was great to welcome our new Health and Human Services Deputy Public Health Commissioner Dr. Aretha Townsend. HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are glad to have Dr. Townsend on board. She is highly qualified and brings a wealth of experience with her impressive resume working with a wide variety of institutions. She truly is a renaissance woman. Her experience, education and passion to helping the community is commendable and I have no doubts that she will serve our residents and business community with distinction.”

“I want to thank Mayor Sarno and Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris for their vote of confidence in my abilities,” remarked Dr. Townsend. “I am excited to work together with Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, the dedicated city team at the Department of Health and Human Services, all of our community partners, and especially our residents. This is a great opportunity and I believe that my unique experience and background will help me achieve the mission and goals of the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services.”

Townsend holds a PhD in Public Health from Walden University, Masters of Public Health from A.T. Still University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Western Connecticut State University.