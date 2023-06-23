SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A native of Springfield is serving in the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Lemoore (NAS) in California.

Petty Officer 1st Class Genell Watkins is a Navy counselor that joined the service 15 years ago. She grew up in Springfield and graduated from Central High School in 2007.

“My hometown of Springfield taught me how to be resilient,” said Watkins. “It taught me the significance of consistently being there for others, day in and day out, regardless of the challenges I face.”

Watkins serves aboard U.S. Navy’s largest master jet base with more than half of the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft there, and it is the only Navy installation to house the F-35C Lightning II.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is getting to a position that enables me to help others,” said Watkins. “The ability to assist and guide sailors on a daily basis is precisely why I made the decision to convert to a Navy counselor in the first place.”

“Serving in the Navy positions me to exert a positive influence on others,” said Watkins. “I take great pride in my career and all that I have accomplished thus far. My aspiration is for my leadership to bring about positive outcomes for those I serve. I’m proud of where the Navy has taken me as a person,” added Watkins. “What I can say is joining the Navy is the best decision I have made in my life.”