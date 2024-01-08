SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A native of Springfield is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in Yokosuka, Japan.

Retail Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Miller from Springfield is working on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The photo dated December 27th shows Miller performing an operational test on a rechargeable battle lantern.

The USS Ronald Reagan is the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier. The combat-ready force protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.