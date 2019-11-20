Springfield Navy fire controlman discusses role aboard missile destroyer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Senior Tax Work-Off program in Springfield was granted its approval to reduce property tax bills for seniors who volunteer.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos told 22News the Massachusetts tax work-off law allows a city or town to establish a program that gives property owners 60 years or older the opportunity to volunteer in the city or town in exchange for a reduction in property tax of up to $1,000.