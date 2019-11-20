Springfield Navy fire controlman discusses role aboard missile destroyer

Breaking News
(DVIDS) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Kevin Rodriguez, from Springfield, Mass., discusses his role aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).

Wayne E. Meyer is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rawad Madanat)

