Springfield Navy fire controlman discusses role aboard missile destroyer

(DVIDS) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Kevin Rodriguez, from Springfield, Mass., discusses his role aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).
Wayne E. Meyer is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rawad Madanat)
