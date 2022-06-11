SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Homeownership Month and the Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services hosted its 2nd annual block party on Saturday to celebrate.

Springfield residents came together on Concord Terrace Saturday in a moment of community and lifting each other up.

“We are about transforming lives and meeting people where they are at,” said Leo Williams, President & CEO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services. He told 22News, “Forty years later we are still doing that, but we are also talking about creating generational transferable wealth. We can’t continue to keep doing things the same way.”

This year’s event had a strong emphasis on the work being done in Springfield when it comes to homeownership, with a special focus on first-time homeownership and keeping homeowners in their homes.

The staff worked hard to make sure they were doing just that. Event coordinators made a priority to provide information for homeowners to understand their finances, how to budget, and even receive some credit counseling.

People at Saturday’s event were hopeful this will begin the conversation around homeownership and the next steps to take toward achieving this goal.

“We believe that homeownership is the first access to wealth, especially for many Black families,” said Jeff Hamilton, Senior Vice President & CFO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services. “I grew up in this community, I am a product of Neighborhood Housing Services. When you think about how this community has transformed over the years, we are now the adults and it’s our responsibility to make sure that it is transformed in a bigger way for the next generation coming.”

