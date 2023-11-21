SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gray House is feeling grateful for the community support that made their annual turkey giveaway possible.

It was certainly an environment of thanks and giving as local families drove up to The Gray House to receive their holiday meals. Local businesses, including Lineage, together with Congressman Richard Neal donated over 700 turkeys to be distributed to families in need.

Families pre-registered to pick up their items ahead of the holiday, which also included sides donated by other community members. Gray House Executive Director Kristen McClintock told 22News, that there’s such a great need among the greater Springfield area.

“We’re finding that families are cutting food budgets first, that’s always the first place they cut to keep the lights on, to keep gas in their car, to keep a roof over their heads. So for our families to be able to partake in this tradition they’re just really grateful because otherwise they might go without.”

The Gray House expects that they’ll surpass the number of meals distributed to families in past years. Over 500 families had pre-registered, and meals are given out on an as-needed basis beyond that.