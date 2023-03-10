SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Persons interested in becoming a lifeguard or just wishing to have water lifesaving skills can take a lifeguard training course through the City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department.

A Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course will be held Tuesday, April 18 through Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Milton Bradley Elementary School for people aged 15 and over.

An in-pool test will be given prior to the first day on April 12. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course.

The cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) per person for City residents and $225 for non-City residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.

Pre-registration is required. Call the Aquatics Director, Joe Federico at (413) 787-6298.