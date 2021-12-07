Springfield offering workshops for ARPA RFB grant applications

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be offering seminars for residents, nonprofits, and small businesses that want information on how to access American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Request for Proposal (RFP) grant funds.

The series of community outreach and assistance seminars/workshops will provide technical assistance and answer any questions for residents and businesses with their ARPA RFP applications.

Two community outreach and assistance seminars/workshops have been scheduled with additional dates and locations will be announced at a later date. The events are free and open to the public.

Rebecca Johnson School, 55 Catherine Street, Springfield-Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 6-8PM

Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School, 255 Plainfield Street, Springfield- Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 6-8PM

For more information on the City of Springfield’s ARPA RFP applications and FAQs, please visit the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity webpage at: www.springfield-ma.gov/finance/arpa

These community outreach and assistance seminars/workshops support the city’s efforts to obtain direct neighborhood input and offer technical assistance throughout the City of Springfield’s ARPA RPF application process. Mayor Sarno and the city’s ARPA team has met with nearly 30 neighborhood councils and other agencies, organizations, nonprofits and business groups to hear their ideas on how they would like to see the city’s allocation of ARPA funding utilized to benefit and enhance their respective neighborhoods and business sector to create jobs and stimulate our local economy.