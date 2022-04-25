SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who jumped from a tree with a belt tied around his neck was saved by Springfield officers who used their cruiser to reach him and save his life.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 11:15 a.m. Monday officers were called to a report of a suicidal man on the 800 block of Boston Road. When officers arrived, they saw a man in a tree with a belt around his neck. Officers tried to talk him down but let go of a branch in an attempt to hang himself.

The officer quickly moved their cruiser under the tree to use the vehicle to reach the man. Officers along with firefighters and AMR paramedics pushed the man’s legs up to relieve tension while another officer was boosted up to be able to cut the belt using a seat belt cutter.

The man was then lowered down to the cruiser an taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.

“This was a great effort by all our officers involved. It was quick-thinking to get the cruiser underneath the tree in a very time sensitive situation. I’m proud of our officers who helped save this man’s life today,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “Simply put, the quick actions and response from the officers on the scene saved this man’s life. I want to thank our brave and dedicated men and women of our Springfield Police and Fire Departments and the responding paramedics for their life saving actions. Day in and day out our public safety officials protect and serve our community. Police Superintendent Clapprood and I are hopeful that this individual can get the help he needs. God Bless our Springfield Police Officers and Firefighters.”