SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Springfield will be opening cooling centers at seven locations across the city beginning Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris announced cooling centers will be open during the day on Wednesday, July 5th, Thursday, July 6th, and Friday, July 7, 2023 due to temperatures expected to be 90+ degrees.

Health experts want to remind people that heat stress is a serious condition that poses a health threat to many people, particularly the elderly. Certain medical conditions and prescription drugs can make someone more vulnerable to heat stress. Loss of appetite, lack of energy, fainting, and cramps are signs of heat illness.

The following cooling center sites are open all three days from 10AM-6pm:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center- 1476 Roosevelt Avenue

Senior Center in the North End- 310 Plainfield Street

Hungry Hill Senior Center- 773 Liberty Street

Mason Square Library Community Room- 765 State Street

Indian Orchard at Myrtle Street Park- 117 Main Street, Indian Orchard

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center-1187 ½ Parker Street

South End Community Center- 99 Marble Street

“Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to remind residents to be mindful and take the necessary steps to seek relief during these excessive hot days of summer. Stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets, and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources for staying cool during these hot summer days,” said Mayor Sarno.

The city also welcomes residents to use the public libraries and senior centers, local pools and splash pads. People are reminded to stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun, stay hydrated by drinking water, wear loose light colored clothing and a wide brimmed hat while outside, avoid strenuous work outside and take frequent breaks, and never leave children or pets in a motor vehicle.