SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old man that has not been seen since November.

According to a social media post by the Springfield Police Department, 60-year-old Rafael Negron-Morales has not been seen by friends or family since November when he was in Holyoke. He is 5’4” in height, weighs 135 pounds, and is known to frequent School, High, Worthington, Federal and Armory Streets in Springfield and areas of Holyoke.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency number at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360. You can also contact his sister Sonia directly at 413-777-2508.