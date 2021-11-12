Springfield PD creates new website, offers community resources, news, events and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Police Department has created a new website in an effort to provide residents and visitors with information about the force and the community.

The new website, springfieldmapolice.com, was designed to be user friendly, offering better access to information about the department and its history, community policing and Sector Beat Management Meetings, department and community-based resources, and more. The site also provides areas where people can submit tips, request records and find various forms.

“We are pleased to be launching this new website as a way to enhance our efforts in transparency and provide our community with a user-friendly tool to access department resources and contact information,” Commissioner Clapprood said. “Residents can also visit the website to access the schedules for sector team meeting and community events, as well as follow news and department happenings.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the website’s news blog to stay up to date with the latest police department news and updates. Those who subscribe via email to the news blog will receive notifications for new posts.