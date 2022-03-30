SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local pharmacy has donated medical supplies to benefit Ukrainians affected by Russia’s invasion.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mental Health Association, Inc. (MHA), a non-profit organization in Springfield that supplies services to those in need, has partnered with the Full Gospel Church in Westfield collecting donations to benefit Ukrainian citizens.

Medical supplies requested that included over-the-counter drugs like Tylenol and Advil, bandages for wounds and burns were donated by Springfield Pharmacy Wednesday. MHA collected the donations at their Springfield headquarters.

The medical supplies along with many additional items donated from the staff and community, sleeping bags, blankets, and warm clothes, are sent to the Full Gospel Church in Westfield for the last of the donation drive, The Full Gospel Church has already shipped more than 700 boxes to Ukraine.

