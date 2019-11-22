Springfield police and residents team up to raise awareness of speeding in one neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield resident Ronell Richardson is one of several residents on Page Boulevard who have noticed thousands of cars speed through the neighborhood on a daily basis.

“I usually walk my dog at night, but I stopped doing that because it’s too dangerous. My front yard is evidence of cars landing there upside down, flipped over, hitting my tree. These houses here too… we all have the same problem,” Richardson said.

In response to ongoing speeding, members of The East Springfield Neighborhood Council and Springfield Police held a check your speed event at multiple sections of Page Boulevard reminding people to slow down.

Dozens of local residents stood along Page Boulevard holding check your speed and speed limit signs showing they care and are aware of the speeding that occurs in this area.

Springfield Police officers also stood at ends of the street to check for speeding.

Several locations on Page Boulevard made MassDOT’s 2014-16 top crash location report.

“We just want people to know that other people are noticing and other people care and the Springfield Police department has been helpful in trying to get people to slow down and check their speed,” East Springfield Neighborhood Council President Kathleen Brown said.

Richardson added, “Slow down…please so I can walk my dog again.”

