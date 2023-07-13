SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department (SPD) and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department have created a new partnership for serving civil papers.

POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) Certified Deputies began assisting the SPD in serving restraining orders, harassment prevention orders and court summons on July 10. Deputies currently are helping the city of Holyoke in these duties as well.

According to Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, the effort allows the SPD and HPD to respond more efficiently to calls during their shifts and get the papers served in a timely manner when officers are busy.

“We are a 9-1-1 driven department, and our squad officers are incredibly busy throughout their shift. This will allow our officers during the day to become more efficient responding to calls while the Sheriff’s Office can handle serving our civil papers. I’d like to thank Sheriff Cocchi for his continued partnership in helping us improve our services we provide to our residents,” remarked Clapprood.

“In Springfield, this is one of our many partnerships with the city and the police department, and we are proud to work alongside them,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “Wherever there is a need in the 23 cities and towns we serve, that is where you will see us step up to assist.”

Sheriff’s Deputies will be serving papers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The SPD will continue to serve Emergency Restraining Orders, warrant services and License to Carry (LTC) revocations as well as any and all civil process outside the normal operating hours of the designated members from the Sheriff’s Office.