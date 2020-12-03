Springfield Police begin “Week of 364 Giving” Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police and 364 Give raised over $22,500 to donate to various organizations across Springfield.

364 Gives is the charitable foundation of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 364 Springfield Patrolman’s Union.

Significant donations will be given throughout the week. Monday, the first donation will gifted to Suit Up Springfield at 1:00 p.m. The event will be at Suit Up Springfield’s office location at 296 Worthington Street.

“What an honor to receive this contribution from the hard working men and women of the Springfield Police Department who work day in and day out to keep us safe. These resources will be put to good use as we continue to provide professional attire to men in need in our community that can be the impetus of them gaining employment and self-confidence,” President of Suit Up Springfield, Chris Martin said.

Last month the Springfield Police Officers and Supervisors raised over $6000 while participating in No Shave November to spread cancer awareness. Those proceeds will go to two local organizations.

Money raised during an annual Golf Tournament in memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose, will be donated on Friday December 11th at 4p.m. outside 130 Pearl Street.

“This year has been difficult on everyone and I cannot say enough positive things about our Springfield Police Officers who showed up to work each day. Their dedication and hard-work often goes unnoticed. On top of that, our officers and 364 Gives do an incredible job to raise money throughout the year to support local organizations. Our officers take pride in their work and take pride in our community,” Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood said.

Since its start in 2011, 364 has donated almost $150,000 to organizations in the Springfield community.