SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to stop underage drinking, the Springfield Police Department will be keeping an eye on businesses that serve alcohol.

The Springfield Police Department announced that starting January 1st, they’ll be performing random compliance checks on establishments in the city that sell alcohol. These checks are made to ensure that bars, restaurants, and package stores are properly checking customer IDs and not serving alcohol to anyone underage.

Compliance checks will happen randomly throughout the year. Business owners are encouraged to properly train staff to ensure no one under 21 years of age is sold alcohol.

Under current Massachusetts law, buying alcohol for a person under 21 results in a fine of up to $2,000, and even possible jail time.

Three teens die from drinking and driving every day. According to the Alcohol Rehab Guide, intoxication has been involved in 40 percent of homicides and each year more than 4,000 people under 21 have died related to alcohol. In Massachusetts, 120 people have died while drunk driving, 10 of which were underage.

To get help with alcohol addiction, call 617-862-2293 for information.