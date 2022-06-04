SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony of remembrance in Springfield Saturday morning.

‘The city’s police department paying tribute to fallen Officer Kevin Ambrose on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Ambrose was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 4th, 2012. He was in the process of saving the life of a mother and her child.

Officers gathered at the Springfield Fallen Officer Memorial just outside the police headquarters. Local leaders spoke today to make sure Ambrose’s sacrifice is never forgotten.

We’ve been out here every year on his anniversary and we will continue to do that. And, it lets the family know that, hey the police department hasn’t abandoned you. We haven’t forgot about his sacrifice. It’s very much in the forefront of our minds and we’ll continue to remind the new officers here. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood

Springfield Police have honored Ambrose’s sacrifice every year since his death.