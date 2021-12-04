Springfield Police host annual Learn-To-Skate Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An anniversary on ice today at the Cyr Arena Skating Rink at Springfield’s Forest Park.

It’s been 25 years since police started teaching children how to ice skate, which first began with Officer Stephen O’Brien. The pandemic sidelined the program last winter.

Police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood helps keep the tradition alive. She’s taught many children how to skate.

Commissioner Clapprood told 22News, “It kind of makes me feel old but it feels good. We taught them how to skate and they obviously enjoyed the experience, because they’re here with their children. It’s been a very rewarding program for us.”

These endearing relationships continue every Saturday afternoon into mid-January between the hours of three to four as the commissioner and other police officers patrol the ice, so to speak, helping children become competent skaters and creating a lasting bond with Springfield’s men and women in blue.