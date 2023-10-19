SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in connection with a deadly fire on Grover Street Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, at around 5:15 a.m. crews were called to 118 Grover Street for reports of a fire and two people trapped inside. Calvi said that there is evidence that the smoke alarms were not working in the home at the time of the fire.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office told 22News that an adult woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died due to her injuries. An adult man was taken to Baystate Medical Center and then flown to Boston with serious injuries.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday, October 16 for anyone who may have appeared on them. The person of interest is pictured below. The DA’s office says, “Due to the camera, the clothes you see may not match what this person was wearing or what you may see on your camera.”

Grover Street is located in the Liberty Heights Neighborhood of Springfield. It is connected to Armory and Liberty Streets. If you have surveillance cameras in the neighborhood or on the outskirts mapped below, you are asked to check your cameras.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder & Crimes Against Property Units, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.