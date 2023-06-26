SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officer Gregg Bigda has filed a lawsuit to get his job back.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Springfield on Friday. In the lawsuit, Bigda alleges the city, its mayor and the police superintendent conspired to “intimidate, threaten and/or coerce” him into resigning as a police officer.

Bigda was accused of assaulting and threatening two juvenile suspects in 2016 after the teens allegedly stole an unmarked police cruiser and led them on a chase from Springfield to Palmer. He was suspended indefinitely without pay in 2018.

Bigda was acquitted in 2021 on federal excessive force charges and civil rights violations. He remains on paid leave from the police department. Bidga is seeking unspecified damages, as well as to be returned to the force without restriction.