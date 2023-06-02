SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Police Department (SPD) will be holding a public meeting as part of their community outreach and public information program.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the public is invited to the Raymond Jordan Senior Center for a discussion about the SPD. Topics will include the department’s progress with requirements of the Settlement Agreement, ongoing reforms, and increased transparency around the Board of Police Commissioners, the Internal Investigation Unit (IIU), and disciplinary processes.

The meetings will take place once every quarter to keep Springfield residents updated on the department’s progress in meeting their compliance obligations as well as to take questions and hear resident’s concerns and input.

The agenda for the June 14 meeting is as follows: