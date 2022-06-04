SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s time for Springfield’s first pride parade. Join the inaugural LGBTQIA pride parade on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city celebrates with the inaugural Springfield Pride Parade, stepping off from STCC at 10 a.m. Parade participants must arrive at STCC at 8 a.m. to register and line up by 9:30 a.m. Parade vehicles and floats will be inspected by the police to ensure they are safety compliant.

PARADE START: Springfield Technical Community College at 1 Armory Street

PARADE END: Court Square in front of Springfield City Hall

The parade will leave the STCC campus down Federal Street and onto State Street, turning right on Main Street and then left onto the destination of Court Square/City Hall (36 Court Street in Springfield).

“You can expect inclusivity, life, color, originality, fun, joy,” Taurean said. “I could just name a million adjectives of what to expect but it’s going to be a great time and it’s going to be nothing but love.”

Part of the collaborative effort included students from Springfield International Charter School. They added their perspective on what could b the first parade of many to come.

“It’s amazing,” said Antonio Marcano when he was asked about the parade. “It’s definitely surprising considering how much has gone on with the LGBTQ community but I think it’s very progressive for the city.”

The celebration will continue with a block party from noon to 5 p.m. hosted by Ms. Ruby Monroe featuring DJ Kenneth Kyrell.

Vendors participating in the block party can begin loading in Court Square at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. Volunteers for the parade and or block party are instructed to arrive at 7 a.m. for assignment information.