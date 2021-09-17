Springfield providing funding for mortgage assistance program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will extend an additional $300,000 to support the Mortgage Assistance Program offered through Way Finders to help people who may be struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.

The city had originally provided $2-million in federal grant money to the organization in 2020 to help Springfield families who lost income during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city has seen a “significant increase for mortgage assistance relief,” and directed Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan to forward the funds to Way Finders.

Way Finders can also assist with overdue rent, mortgage, and utility charges under several programs funded by federal, state, and City of Springfield sources. Between March 2020 and July 2021, Way Finders has assisted over 6,700 households in the region, distributing over $33 million.

Anyone who may be having trouble paying their bills can call Way Finders at (413) 233-1600 to find out if they qualify for any of their assistance programs.