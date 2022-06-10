SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a pandemic related two year dry spell lifeguard applicants have again re-surfaced for Springfield swimming pools this summer.

Springfield Aquatics director Joe Federico told 22News that there will be enough lifeguards staffing city pools including Forest Park when they re-open July first. Parents can’t wait to take their children to this iconic pool when it opens again in a few weeks.

“In the last couple of years they’ve spent a lot of time inside in isolation,” said mom Kathie Ley. “It’s nice for them to get outside, get together with their friends and just enjoy being a kid.”

Visitors to the popular Five Mile Pond off Boston Road will be disappointed to find there will be no swimming at the pond. Federico says that’s because of a lack of lifeguards and continuing improvements to the waterway. He promised that all the amenities of Five Mile Pond will be fully opened by the summer of 2023. Picnicking will still be allowed this summer.

