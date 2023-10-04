SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October marks College and Career Awareness Month, and on Wednesday night Springfield Public Schools offered students a few resources, for reducing the cost of higher education.

Dozens of students came to the Van Sickle Middle School auditorium for a college and career success night to learn about their options. This as the high cost of college tuition and the burden of student loan debt, weighs heavy on many.

According to a report, the average student borrows over $30,000 to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Many students opt for lower-cost options or out of college altogether, but Springfield Public Schools wants to help.

“We just have to inform and educate our families around the kind of debt that might occur, sharing with them all the opportunities to make the best decision for themselves and their families’ finances,” said Chief of Student Services, Yolanda Johnson.

The ‘Springfield Promise Program’ provides college cost assistance and financial aid advisors at all high schools. And in order to maximize savings, ‘MassTransfer’ lets you transfer from a community college to a private school. Representatives from 60 colleges and universities will visit Springfield high schools by the end of October.

