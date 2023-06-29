SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade will be holding its kickoff celebration Thursday night at White Lion Brewing Company.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Never Forget Your Roots”, which organizers say highlights the fusion of Taino, Spanish, and African influences that shape Puerto Rican culture. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., they’re celebrating this year’s honorees and recruiting volunteers for the parade. The first 30 people to arrive get a free drink.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to once again join with our Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee as we continue to celebrate Springfield’s vibrant and diverse community with the celebration announcement of the Puerto Rican Parade. Our Puerto Rican community have contributed so much to our Springfield, the Commonwealth and the Nation, especially in business, education, medical, public safety, public service and in the United States Armed Forces – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. My administration is proud to support and recognize the great contributions Puerto Ricans have made to our Springfield.”

The parade is being held on Sunday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. spanning 2.1 miles through the center of Springfield. The parade begins in the Northend neighborhood and culminates downtown. Over the years, the parade has grown significantly in size and scope, uplifting and empowering the community while preserving heritage and challenging stereotypes, leaving a lasting legacy of cultural expression and representation.