SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Regional Chamber has named Evan Plotkin, president, and owner of NAI Samuel D. Plotkin and Associates, as its 2022 Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year.

The award, established in 2007, is given annually to honor the memory of Richard J. Moriarty, a long-time active participant in the Chamber and individual who gave his time, talent, and personal and professional resources to the local community. Plotkin will be honored at the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Celebration on June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Springfield Sheraton.

Patrick Leary, who helped establish the award, said Evan embodies many of the same characteristics as Richard. “Evan’s involvement in the community and its prosperity was evident both during his personal and professional relationship with Rick when they sat on the Board of Directors for the Center for Human Development. Just like Rick, Evan is involved in the community not because it is something that is expected of him, but because he believes it is the right thing to do,” said Leary.

Nancy Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber shared her admiration for Plotkin by stating, “His steadfast efforts to enhance Springfield even in the face of tribulation, including the pandemic and his battle with cancer, are inspiring.”

The Springfield Regional Chamber also described Plotkin as a long-time advocate and champion of Springfield. Plotkin led the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival and spearheaded the City Mosaic project. The Chamber said that Plotkin’s efforts have literally and figuratively made the city of Springfield “a more attractive place to live and work.”

In addition to honoring Plotkin, the Chamber will recognize the graduates of its 2022 Leadership Institute, commemorate outgoing President Nancy Creed, and welcome incoming Chamber President Diana Szynal.