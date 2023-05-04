HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayors across western Massachusetts gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke Thursday for the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Annual Mayor’s Forum.

The event allows leaders from different communities to discuss the issues facing the region while looking at the broader economic development of the western part of the state. 22News spoke to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt who broke down some of the major topics on the docket for local cities and towns.

“Jointly for concerns, all of us, its budget cycle for us, end of our fiscal year. First time with a new governor, for right now the money has been good, increased local aid to all of us. And spending down our ARPA funds at the same time because now there is talk of claw backs. So I think jointly spending time together and talking through those issues. I mean this is a good group, we get along very well we talk all the time,” said Reichelt.

Reichelt also told 22News the most helpful thing can sometimes be the opportunity to talk through issues with other mayors.