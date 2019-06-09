Springfield Relay For Life welcomes community in fight against cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield celebrated its 26th Relay For Life, welcoming the community to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and to fight back against cancer.

More than 300 people registered for the Relay For Life of Greater Springfield, joining thousands of people across the country to support and celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno read a citation Saturday morning, declaring Saturday “Relay For Life Day” in Springfield.

This year’s fundraising goal is $60,000. They’ve raised more than half at just over $53,000.

Committee Member Caroline Kelly told 22News, “It’s amazing to see the same faces year after year with the dedication they have to this event. It really is a community event and we do need all of our participants to keep coming back year after year.”

The annual event supports the mission of the American Cancer Society to help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and advocacy at the state and federal level.

22News Anchor Barry Kriger emceed this year’s event.