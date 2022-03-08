SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s State Street pedestrian safety study has been released and offers two options for crosswalks.

The crosswalk in questions connects a parking lot on the east bound side of State Street with the entrance to the Springfield Central Library on the west bound side. There have been multiple deadly pedestrian accidents at this location in the past, the most recent in November 2021.

The report outlines the existing safety and visibility conditions for both day and nighttime hours, and the number of vehicles during peak hours.

Two crosswalk plans are also presented.

Concept #1 is expected to cost $450,500:

HAWK (High-Intensity Activated crossWalK) signal directs motorists to stop when activated by a pedestrian attempting to cross

Lanes merge from two to one in each direction, requiring motorists to slow down in the project area, preventing passing and improving visibility between drivers and pedestrians.

Large median refuge island provides protected waiting space for pedestrians unable to cross the wide street in a single stage, allows pedestrians to negotiate a single direction of traffic at a time, and physically restricts the roadway width.

Concept #2 is estimated at $469,950, approximately $19,000 more than Concept #1. The extra cost for Concept 2 is affected by drainage impacts and more curbing and stamped concrete area.

HAWK (High-Intensity Activated crossWalK) signal directs motorists to stop when activate by a pedestrian attempting to cross

Lanes merge from two to one in each direction, requiring motorists to slow down in the project area, preventing passing and improving visibility between drivers and pedestrians.

Curb extensions provided on each side of State Street shorten the distance required to safely cross the street and enhances visibility of pedestrians

Median refuge island limits pedestrian exposure

Speed table with raised crosswalk designed to: Enhance access for people with ambulatory disabilities by providing level crossing Compels drivers to reduce speed Improves drivers’ awareness of presence of pedestrian crossing Can alert drivers that they are entering a slower-speed, pedestrian-oriented street environment Encourages motorists to yield to pedestrians



The safety report was prepared by the engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill. The Springfield City Council will now review the report before making any decision on changes to the crosswalk location.