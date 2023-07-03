SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission and Chick Fil-A are teaming up to support local K-12 students.

The Springfield Rescue Mission’s Back to School Drive aims to provide students with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year. People are able to donate supplies to Rescue Mission and those donations go towards children of families in the Rescue Mission’s GiveAway Center and local schools.

Organizers hope the drive will help local schools and families feel prepared and confident for the school year.

John Parks from Florence goes to the Rescue Mission often, he says this a good opportunity for local families, “It’s a good, you know? Thing for the kids and these guys are Christian and they try to help the community as best they can and they do a really good job.”

As for where to bring your donations, that’s where Chik-Fil-A comes in. Donations can be brought to Chick Fil A locations on 25 Hazard Ave in Enfield and 501 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. People can also take their donations to the Rescue Mission directly on 10 Mill Street in Springfield.

The Rescue Mission says people who are donating can feel free to fill the backpacks with supplies like pens, pencils and plastic rulers.