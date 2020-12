SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission has canceled the Springfield Rescue Mission’s To-Go Meal and Toy Pick Up event previously scheduled for Wednesday, December 23.

As a precaution to COVID-19, the organization decided to temporarily suspend all normal operations until January 4, 2021.

No clothing or food donations will be accepted until after January 4.

For more information visit: https://springfieldrescuemission.org/.