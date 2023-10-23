HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser Monday night supporting an organization that helps the homeless in Greater Springfield.

The Springfield Rescue Mission (SRM) hosted its first ‘Taste and See 2023’ This private event at HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute in Holyoke raised money for the mission. The money raised will help expand the Rescue Mission’s Emergency and Rehabilitation Programs, as well as hear the vision of SRM’s women’s program initiative.

“Our men’s facility, the rehab facility is climbing too as the temperatures drop, so the population there is expanding, so we just need more staff, and in order to do that we need more money coming in towards programming,” said Executive Director and CEO of Springfield Rescue Mission, Kevin Ramsdell. “Plus there are other things happening with materials and food.”

Money raised Monday night will also help create a women’s shelter and programming. Officials say there are as many as 700 homeless women in the area. The Springfield Rescue Mission hopes to raise $20,000 from Monday night’s event.

At this event, Andre Brow, Proprietor of Jackalope Restaurant, White Lion Brewery, and HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen, served his culinary delights. Two of Springfield Rescue Mission Men’s New Life residents enrolled in their Workforce Development Program, Nate and Andres, who are pursuing culinary arts training, prepared the meal with Chef Brow’s help.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.