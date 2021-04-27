Springfield Rescue Mission hosting Men’s New Life program graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Rescue Mission will hold their annual graduation of the Men’s New Life program on Tuesday, May 4.

The Men’s New Life Program is a 12-month rehabilitation program for men who have struggled with addictions, hunger, illness and other life issues that left them homeless and without hope. The program offers housing, meals, clothing, toiletries, medical attention, educational and computer training, and Biblical curriculum and counseling, free of charge. The effort is to help them return to the community and sustain a productive life. After the men complete four classes (Barnabas Lessons, Learning Center, New Life I and New Life II) they are able to graduate the Men’s New Life Program and move to the Transitional Living Program.

The Springfield Rescue Mission serves an average of 150 men a year in the Men’s New Life Rehabilitation Program and has helped many hundreds get their lives back on track through out the years with counseling and Biblical Principles.

The public is invited to attend the graduation on Tuesday, May 4 at the First Baptist Church of East Longmeadow (50 Parker Street, East Longmeadow) beginning at 7pm. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.