SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Rescue Mission is looking for donations of toiletries and hygiene items to give to homeless men, women and children who utilize the Mission’s services.

Their annual Operation Hope Tote Campaign is running from March 1-31. The Mission is asking individuals, schools or organization to take part. Just fill a bag with new items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap/body wash, hand/body lotion, deodorant, lip balm, body powder, disposable razors, socks, brush and comb, tissues. When the bag is filled, drop them off at the Mission, 10 Mill Street in Springfield Monday through Saturday from 8am-6pm.

“There is a tremendous need in the Greater Springfield Community for such items especially now with all the COVID-19 safety concerns. To the hungry, homeless, addicted and poor, ‘this is an offering of Hope & Love and a reminder that they matter to God!’ 1John 3:3 ‘And every man that hath this hope in him purifieth himself, even as he is pure.’ (KJV)” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director / CEO.