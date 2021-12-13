Springfield Rescue Mission provides Christmas meals to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission is providing meals to those in need for Christmas.

The Rescue Mission is scheduled to hold a drive-thru and walk up event to provide free meals to people in need. Anyone in need of food is welcome to pick up to-go containers on Thursday, December 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Rescue Mission located on 10 Mill Street.

Delivery is available to the elderly, disabled and shut-ins, from 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. by calling 413-732-0808.