Springfield Rescue Mission to provide Christmas meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission will be providing meals in to-go containers to the community between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23.

The regular breakfast at 7:00 a.m. will be served as usual and at 1:00 p.m. traditional Christmas meal with roast pork, mashed potatoes and pie will be given in to-go containers.

“Nothing can ever change the true meaning of Christmas, this year is not the same as in years past and for the people we serve is even more difficult,” said Sabra Ramsdell, wife of Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director of SRM.

Residents can go in person or by car, for more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/springfieldrescuemission/