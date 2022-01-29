Springfield residents brave windy conditions, snowy roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first big snow storm of 2022 hit Massachusetts hard with snow early Saturday morning.

In Hampden County, some serious cold temperatures and strong wind gusts in Springfield gave some Florida visitors quite the cold greeting.

“I don’t know! It’s totally different… you’re not sweating,” said Rachel Poe of the snow storm.

“It’s really cool. I was so excited to get a big snowfall,” Patricia Lane expressed.

And the snowfall was piling up early Saturday morning in downtown Springfield. The city, projected to receive anywhere from 8 to 14 inches, which made downtown streets difficult to drive in.

At the “X” in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood cars were seen trying to take it slow on the roads as snow came own, accumulating on the city streets and leaving slippery conditions for drivers. And while drivers were having a difficult time out on the roads, some Springfield residents were tackling shoveling the snow at their homes.

Darian Alvarez told 22News,”I am probably going to shovel a little more when I get home, so I am going to have fun with that.”