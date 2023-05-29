SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Memorial Day, the weather is beautiful and people are out and about celebrating with friends and family for the holiday.

Members of the Pathway to Freedom Outreach Ministries Church in Springfield went to Forest Park to cook on the grill and celebrate our fallen heroes.

“We need to remember those who worked so hard to make this day possible for us– memorial day is a day we always got together as a church and just came to commemorate all those that have gone on and passed before us– so we keep it alive every year,” said Pastor Tanisha Williams-Smith.

Burgers, hot dogs and ribs were just a few of the items on the menu for Pathway to Freedom’s picnic on Memorial Day. Koralise Williams from Springfield says this is also the church’s first annual picnic, “Feels so good to be outside, the weather is not to hot it is perfect. It’s just a lovely day to come out and remember our people who passed away who have fought for us so it’s a great day.”

On warm days like Monday, more and more people are coming out to cook on their grills and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is encouraging residents to practice fire safety as we head into the summer months. The department says that there have been over 400 fires involving grills in the past five years.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says when using a grill outside, people should make sure grills are not under any overhanging branches and keep children and pets at least three feet away on all sides. Ostroskey says between now and September is when more than 75 percent of grill fires occur.