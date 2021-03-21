Springfield Sci-Tech band holds virtual concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Had it not been for the Coronavirus Pandemic, Springfield’s Sci-Tech band would have performed its “Music to Spring Ahead” concert at Historic Classical, the site of the former Classical High School.

Unable to perform together in the atrium of the former high school this year, the student-musicians at Springfield High School of Science and Technology were introduced virtually on Zoom.

The event kept each of these musicians in the limelight, reminding viewers it’s only a matter of time before we can once again attend one of their concerts.

COVID-19 has restricted the band from playing together, but they hope to be performing in front of hundreds again very soon.