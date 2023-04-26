SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An explosion at a scrap metal processing company in Springfield Tuesday morning caused some heavy damage and a few injuries.

This happened at the Joseph Freedman Company on Albany Street. The force of the blast damaged garage doors and injured three workers.

“As far as the building goes, it was definitely visible that a catastrophic event had occurred. Though thankfully, this explosion did not lead to major injuries.”

22News confirmed with a staff member at Joseph Freedman Wednesday that the injured workers were released from the hospital shortly after the incident occurred. An investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said, “Right now the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has classified it as an industrial explosion however, the source of the ignition has yet to be determined.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, industrial explosions are typically caused by combustible dust, hot work, flammable liquids and gasses, faulty equipment and machinery, or electrical hazards.

Now generally, the response to a report of an explosion is similar to that of any other-fire related call. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte says if the department gets a 911 call reporting an explosion, three engine companies, two ladder companies, a rescue squad, and a district chief are sent to the incident. This is the same protocol for any other fire-related 911 calls.

The City Building Commissioner sent an engineer to the building Wednesday to look into its structure. For now, employees are working outside the building until it is deemed safe.