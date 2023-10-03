SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Veterans’ Day is held every November 11 and is a national day of remembrance to honor military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

The City of Springfield’s Veteran’s Department is in need of volunteers to flag the graves of veterans in all publicly owned cemeteries and some private cemeteries across the city.

Flagging will take place between Friday, October 27, 2023, and Friday, November 10, 2023. Anyone interested in volunteering can call (413)787-6141 or email Deputy Director of Veterans’ Service Joseph DeCaro at jdecaro@springfieldcityhall.com.