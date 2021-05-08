Springfield Shriners chapter sells last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for good cause

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the day you didn’t have to look very far to find a vendor with that perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Driving down Sumner Avenue in Springfield, it was easy to spot the Shriners clowns amid the attractive Mother’s Day gifts in front of Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Springfield Chapter of The Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America caught the attention of drivers who still hadn’t picked up a gift for that special lady in their life.

Amber Ryals told 22News, “We are selling plants here at Trinity Church and at the Big E in West Springfield as well as up in Irving, Massachusetts in order to continue to support our operating costs so we can continue to support Shiners Hospital for children.”



Attracting attention from passing motorists to benefit their Shrine organization, and at the same time making certain not to visit mom emptyhanded.