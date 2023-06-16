SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special tribute was held Friday evening for Springfield’s beloved late community leader, Ronn Johnson.

The Johnson Family was joined by local leaders and community members on Rutland Street in Springfield, to re-dedicate the street as “Ronn Johnson Way.”

Ronn Johnson was the long-time Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services President and CEO, known for his dedicated service to the community. We heard from his son, Ron X. Johnson about honoring Johnson’s legacy, “The symbolism of it being right outside of this organization where he worked the last ten years of his life is really meaningful to me and my family.”

A new portrait of Johnson was also unveiled during the ceremony by the Springfield Cultural Council.