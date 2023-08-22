SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first day of school for Springfield students in grades 1st through 12th begin on Monday.

Kindergarten students start on Tuesday, September 5th, and preschool starts on Wednesday, September 6th.

On Saturday, August 26th, a free celebration for Springfield Public Schools students and their families is being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at Blunt Park on 1780 Roosevelt Avenue. The event will include food, music, attractions, games, and thousands of backpacks will be given away.

Homer Street School will open as the renamed, Benjamin Swan Elementary School. DeBerry-Swan School students will share the newly $95 million constructed building with students from Benjamin Swan School.

A dual language program launches this year at German Gerena Elementary School. Pre-k and kindergarten students will have the opportunity to learn in both English and Spanish.

For students attending, Springfield Realization Academy, Springfield Honors Academy, or High School of Commerce, the start date will be different. These schools are in direct communication with families.

More schools starting Monday, August 28:

Granby Public Schools for students in Grades 1-12, (September 5th for Pre-K and Kindergarten).

Lee Public Schools for all students.

Orange School District for students in grades 1-12, (Pre-K and Kindergarten students start on September 11th).

Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District for students in grades 1-12.