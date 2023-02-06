SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra Board has named Paul Lambert president and CEO.

Paul Lambert begin working as interim director in January 2022 and has since overseen the return to the stage of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra with six classical and two pops concerts.

According to Springfield Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors Chair Tony Falcetti, “The Board of the SSO, our various constituencies and stakeholders have been impressed with Paul Lambert in energizing the Symphony in the Interim Director position. We are pleased that Paul has accepted the SSO’s offer to remove the Interim status and serve in the new position of President and CEO. Paul has demonstrated commitment and a real passion for the Symphony. Just as important, Paul has the respect of the community and is uniquely skilled at the kind of engagement the SSO needs now and in the future to be successful.”

Lambert said, “I am truly honored and humbled to serve in this position and appreciate the trust invested in me by the SSO. I am a longtime subscriber to the SSO and know how important the Symphony is to the cultural landscape of Springfield and all of Western Massachusetts. I am passionate about the Symphony and what it represents to all of us who love symphonic music and the arts. A successful Springfield Symphony requires the engagement of the entire community and I welcome this new position in leading the collective efforts to see the SSO succeed.”

Lambert graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Theater and lives in South Hadley. He was previously the Vice President of enshrinement services and community engagement for the Basketball Hall of Fame for nearly 20 years.