Springfield Symphony Orchestra names new executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra Board has named an interim executive director.

Paul Lambert will begin work immediately after the former interim executive director, John Anz, left the SSO to take a position with another organization.

Lambert was previously the Vice President of enshrinement services and community engagement for the Basketball Hall of Fame. He takes over in the midst of a long-running labor dispute between the board and the symphony’s musicians.

He said he looks forward to live music returning to the stage at Symphony Hall. “As a longtime subscriber, I am aware of the significant challenges facing the SSO today. When the Board approached me with this opportunity, my first thought was, ‘How can I help?’  Through good faith and creative problem solving,  I look forward to the return of wonderful, live symphonic music to the stage at Symphony Hall.”

