SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that a new contract has been approved with the Springfield Symphony Musicians, beautiful music is again coming from Springfield Symphony Hall on a regular basis.

22News met guest conductor Tania Miller of Vancouver, Canada, who will lead the Symphony Orchestra for Saturday evening’s performance at Symphony Hall. As part of the program, ‘Messages From Mozart’ will be the work of Ukrainian Composer Valentin Silvestrov.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert can be purchased on SpringfieldSymphony.org or tickets will also be available at the door at 6 p.m.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra concert series includes the following: